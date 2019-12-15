New AHV appointment

AHV (UK and Ireland) has appointed Seamus Barr to the position of Area Sales Representative.

He will have responsibility for Counties Tyrone, Fermanagh and Armagh. Seamus has many years’ experience working within the livestock sector.

He joins a fast-growing AHV sales team.

Launched in Northern Ireland just 17 months ago, AHV is fast developing a strong customer base for its range of products, which include drenches, boluses and calf powders to help fight infections without the use of antibiotics.

The products can be used for the treatment of mastitis in dairy cows and a range of other infectious diseases that impact on ruminant livestock.

The company is based in Augher, County Tyrone.