New AmaTron 4 from Amazone

Amazone, with its AmaTron 4, introduces an innovative and completely new, in-house developed tablet style ISOBUS terminal. This fourth generation of AmaTron offers the ultimate in operational comfort and leaves nothing to be desired.

Thanks to the 8” multi-touch colour display, comfortable operation of complex machines is just a matter of course. The low reflection display enables easy readability and easy handling. The operation can be carried out either via the 12 soft keys or via the switch areas on the touch display. In addition there are three one-touch keys enabling the switch over between machine, GPS function and back to the main menu.

Also, just a finger swipe enables the operator to navigate through the clearly and simply structured operational menu. A freely-configurable status bar along the top of the screen displays the chosen parameters and information tabs all the time, no matter which menu or sub menu one is in. Thanks to the quick start menu, changes to the most important settings are easily made and any job data can be imported or exported. In addition, a practical mini-view display helps keep in sight the most important machine settings, exactly there where it matters.

To enable the full utilisation of the 8” multi-touch colour display so that it displays the entire screen surface, the switch areas in the touch display automatically appear or hide. Via a proximity sensor located at the front of AmaTron4, the screen detects a hand approaching for operation and so the 12 switch areas are shown. A light sensor in the AmaTron4 automatically changes the view, depending on the light conditions, between day and night modes and constantly matches the display brightness to the ambient conditions.

To meet all demands, AMAZONE offers the potential to unlock a variety of fee-based software licences for AmaTron4. These include GPS-Switch basic or GPS-Switch pro automatic headland and part width section control, GPS-Maps&Doc documentation and job management software, GPS-Track parallel driving aid and AmaCam for the use of a camera. These are already pre-installed so that no additional software is necessary.

Any of these applications can be initially tested free of charge for 50 hours. Only then does one have to decide whether permanent activation is required. Particularly the documentation and job management function, GPS-Maps&Doc, has been thoroughly developed further and provides a practical-oriented operation enabling the quick and efficient handling of jobs.

In the daily work-routine, also the new AmaCam licence, which thanks to the automatic reversing detection, is an intelligent relief. As soon as tractor and machine are reversed, the optional reversing camera is automatically shown on the display.

AmaTron 4 was introduced to the public for the first time at Amatechnica on 24th May, 2018.