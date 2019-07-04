New app brings history to life in Portrush

Visitors to Portrush can now enjoy a unique guided journey through the town’s rich history.

The new ‘Discover Portrush Heritage Experience’, developed by Portrush Heritage Group, features 22 bespoke granite trail markers, a free 64-page guide book and mobile App which tell the story of the much-loved resort, its people and places.

Supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Department for Communities and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, it provides an opportunity for people to experience the natural and cultural heritage of Portrush in an engaging and interactive way.

John McNally, Chairman of Portrush Heritage Group explains: “As a group of volunteers we are committed to raising awareness and appreciation of local heritage and we are delighted to see this come to fruition in such a tangible way through this project.

“With the impending arrival of The 148th Open, it is a very exciting time for Portrush, and we really want to share the town’s rich story with our visitors and residents.

“This includes its connection to golf and we have included a specific section in the App which charts the sport’s connection to the town for the past 130 years. As well as being a leading recreational holiday destination, Portrush should be appreciated for its heritage and history which add an exciting new dimension to its appeal.

“We are hugely grateful to all our supporters who have made this project possible and we look forward to sharing it with the local community and visitors.”

Speaking at the launch event, Jim McGreevy from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Portrush is held in high regard by both local people and the hordes of visitors who come to enjoy this special place all year round. We are delighted to be involved in this new offering to help the local community showcase the town’s lesser-known heritage and give visitors an insight into its unique past.”

The App, which is available for download on both Apple and Android platforms, features well-known media personalities Sarah Travers, Anne Marie McAleese and Stephen Watson as the main guides along with a host of other voices from the community including 90-year-old Roy Hardyman. Users can enjoy their audio commentary and accompanying text which bring different parts of the resort to life while also evoking memories of a by-gone era

To download the free App and start your heritage journey search ‘Discover Portrush’ on your mobile device or use the QR links below. You can find out more about Portrush Heritage Group on the Discover Portrush Website & Facebook.