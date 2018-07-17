New appointment at Countryside Services

Countryside Services Ltd has recently appointed John Henning as a new Non-Executive Director.

John was previously Head of Agricultural Relations at Danske Bank and currently holds a number of senior positions within the agricultural industry including Director at the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL), Governor for the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers, Chairman of AgriSearch and Honorary Associate for the North of Ireland Veterinary Association.

Commenting on his appointment John Henning said: “Countryside Services is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and this significant milestone is testament to the company’s reputation for delivering exemplary customer service to the farming and rural community here in Northern Ireland and further afield. I look forward to working with my fellow Board Members and the excellent staff team headed by Ian McNiece.”

Chairperson of the Countryside Services Board John Kelly commented: “The Board of Countryside Services particularly welcomes John and the breadth of experience that he brings having worked within the agricultural sector for most of his career and how his experience will assist in driving the continued growth and success of the business.”

Managing Director Ian McNiece welcomed Mr Henning to the board, commenting: “John has a vast experience in farming and this combined with his specialist knowledge of the agricultural commercial industry will contribute to the ongoing development of CSL and its broad range of business services and animal identification products for the rural sector.”