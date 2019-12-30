New appointment at United Feeds

United Feeds has appointed Kathryn McKeown to the position of Ruminant Nutrition Advisor.

She will be working with dairy and other livestock farmers throughout the Co Antrim area.

The Queen’s University Belfast agricultural technology graduate, who comes from the Ballymena area, has a strong background in beef production. She has also worked extensively on a large dairy farm in New Zealand.

Post-graduation, she was part of the team that delivered support to Northern Ireland’s Farm Business Development Groups.

For further information, contact United feeds on (028) 9075 9000.