New appointment to Teagasc Authority

Martina Donnelly has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority for a five-year term by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, TD.

Martina Donnelly is a Teagasc drystock advisor in the Galway/Clare advisory region and will be the Teagasc staff representative on the authority for the next five years.

At the Teagasc board meeting this week, the chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy welcomed Martina to the authority and congratulated her on her appointment.

He said: “Martina brings a wealth of knowledge of the Teagasc advisory service and its dissemination of applied research results. Her knowledge of the education system will also be invaluable. I look forward to working closely with Martina over the coming years.”

Martina is from a suckler to beef farm in north Galway.

She started her career in the private sector before she joined Teagasc in Donegal in 2006 as a drystock advisor.

She moved into teaching in Mountbellew Agricultural College in 2014, before moving to Teagasc Athenry in 2018.

She currently works with farmers in the drystock sector across mid and south Galway.

She holds a Degree in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin (UCD), a MSC in World Heritage Management from UCD and a Diploma in Leadership Development from the IMI.

She has been representing Teagasc staff as a member of the union since 2006.

Joe Larkin has stepped down from the Teagasc Authority having completed his five year term. Chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy thanked Joe for his contributions to the Authority’s meetings during his term.

He said: “Joe provided excellent representation for the 1,200 staff in Teagasc and made an invaluable contribution to the decision making of the Teagasc Authority. I want to thank him for his commitment to Teagasc over many years.”