New authorised dealer appointed in Fermanagh for Pottinger Ireland products

PÖTTINGER Ireland is delighted to announce the recent appointment of McCullagh Machinery of Bellanaleck, Co. Fermanagh as an authorised dealer for the full range of PÖTTINGER products, both Grassland & Tillage, sales, service and spare parts.

From its main depot in Bellanaleck near Enniskillen in Co. Fermanagh, McCullagh Machinery will be responsible for a large area of counties surrounding its base.

With matching values to PÖTTINGER Ireland, McCullagh Machinery are well known for their attention to detail and quality sales and aftersales, hence making it the perfect match for both companies.

Diarmuid Claridge, PÖTTINGER Ireland Managing Director commented: “This is an exciting new development for PÖTTINGER Ireland and a massive addition of strength to our already strong and growing dealer network in Ireland.

“Lloyd and his team at McCullagh Machinery are passionate about quality in every aspect of the business, from the initial enquiry right down to the delivery and aftersales call outs, customers receive a high-class professional care and support service.

“With newly launched products like the IMPRESS baler range, the Novacat Cross flow auger grouper mowers and the Aerosem seed drill combination, McCullagh Machinery will be out in force this coming spring and summer to demonstrate and prove to its tillage and grassland customers the quality of build and performance they can receive from PÖTTINGER machines.”

Lloyd McCullagh, Managing Director McCullagh Machinery said: “Adding PÖTTINGER to our product portfolio allows us to offer our customers a range of new products at the quality level they would expect from us. The level of innovation and technology offered by PÖTTINGER is unparalleled. We are very excited by the opportunities this partnership offers.”

McCullagh Machinery was established in 1990 by Lloyd McCullagh, over 30 years the business has grown organically on the back of a reputation for quality and attention to detail.

Every machine sold by McCullagh Machinery leaves the premises with a full warranty. This uncompromising level of customer service has built a strong and loyal customer base across the island of Ireland, and beyond.

McCullagh Machinery Office: 028 6634 8213

Web: www.mccullaghmachinery.com