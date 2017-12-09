New Belted Galloway beef bonus

Euro Farm foods are offering a bonus on Belted Galloway cattle processed through their plant in Duleek, Co.Meath.

They require a minimum of 4/5 finished Belted Galloways per week and is offering the following bonus: under 30 months 20c/kg above base on the grid plus QA (quality assurance) provided the meet the usual QA criteria, Over 30 months 10c/kg above base on the grid with no QA. Those with underfleshed carcase or outside the payment structure will be at market valuation on the day.

Cattle are paid for on the day of slaughter at Euro Farm Foods.

The cattle must have strong Belted Galloway breeding in them with at least three quarter bred cattle preferred.

For further details contact Roland Dalton at Eurofarm on 041 9880888 or Belted Galloway Club contact Ronan Delany at 086 8201739.