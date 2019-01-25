New booking system for caravan sites

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched a new online booking system for caravan sites managed by the Forest Service.

The new online system is available on www.nidirect.gov.uk/book-camping-online and it is valid for bookings at Tollymore Forest Park, Castlewellan Forest Park, Drum Manor Forest Park and Glenariff Forest Park. It will enable touring caravan and camping customers to check availability, make and manage their own bookings and make payments at times of their own convenience.

Chief Forest Officer, John Joe O’Boyle, said: “The introduction of an online booking system for caravan sites at Forest Parks further demonstrates DAERA’s commitment to developing online services. It is important to our customers that we continue to develop ways to modernise our caravan and camping arrangements. The new on-line booking system is a good example of this.’’

Bookings for the 2019 season can be booked via www.nidirect.gov.uk/book-camping-online

Touring in the Trees’ annual permit holders and bookings for Caravan Clubs and Youth Group organisations are not affected by this change.