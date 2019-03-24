New buyer bonus at premier Hereford sale

A sale steeped in tradition, the Hereford Cattle Society’s premier spring show and sale will this year see a slight change to usual proceedings, with £1,500 bull buyer bonus up for grabs.

Held at Hereford Market on Monday 15 April 2019, the Society are putting forward £1,000 to be split equally between the buyer and vendor of the top price bull, and £500 for the second highest price bull to be shared under the same arrangement.

Last year’s spring sale at Hereford was a record breaker with a record bull average set at £4,321.15, topping at 8,200gns for Romany 1 Poseidon BL P5 from JRB Wilson and sons, Kelso.

This year’s sale is set to be no different with 62 bulls entered, with many coming from award winning herds and some of the most well-regarded breeders from across the UK. There will also be 62 pedigree females on offer.

The show, which is always a spectacle, will commence at 9am and will be followed by the sale at 12:30pm.

Hereford Cattle Society breed secretary, David Deakin, said: “The Hereford is most certainly a breed with a rising popularity, largely due to its management benefits, including its docility and easy-calving, but also its superior meat qualities which are widely regarded and as such, supported by a number of national retailers via branded beef schemes.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors to Hereford Market for our spring show and sale and wish the best of luck to both vendors and buyers alike.”