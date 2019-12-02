New CalfOtel on the Irwins Farm Supplies fair stand

Irwin Farm Supplies, Eglish is a one-stop shop for a wide range of agricultural products and hardware, including hand and power tools, protective clothing, animal grooming products, fencing posts, wire, galvanised gates, feed troughs, concrete drinkers, drainage pipes, chemical sprays, dairy hygiene, udder health chemicals, boluses, vaccines, pour-on, drenches, automatic footbath, toys plus much more.

Recently modular mobile calving sheds have been added to the range which can accommodate single calves and groups. The most recent addition to the range is the CalfOTel Hybrid that can accommodate calves in four individual pens. The modular divides can then be removed to allow them to be grouped as one. This means the calves can stay in the unit as one small group until three months of age allowing them to be weaned as one group. Keeping them in a smaller group helps to reduce the risk of disease. The units are easy to clean and disinfect and requires less labour than traditional housing. The flap allows easy standing access when feeding calves and also serves to adjust airflow. The unit allows good airflow which can help reduce incidence of scour and pneumonia.

The CalfOTel Hybrid will be on display for the first time at Irwins Farm Supplies stand at the Winter Fair in the Logan Hall, stand number L18. Alternatively call 02837549998 for more information.