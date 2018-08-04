New chair appointed to Lantra’s National Council in NI

Lantra has announced the appointment of John Henning as Chair of its National Council in Northern Ireland; John will also lend his extensive knowledge and support to the Lantra Board of Trustees.

John brings a wealth of experience to this role having spent his professional career as a banker, specialising in agri-business; he retired as Head of Agricultural Relations of Danske Bank in December 2016.

Paula Smyth, Business Development Manager said: “Lantra’s National Council in Northern Ireland plays a key role in the work undertaken by Lantra, having a strong employer body is essential to allow us to identify the needs of industry specific to skills development and the provision of training; I am confident that John will make an important contribution in leading and shaping the work of this group.”

John also holds a number of other senior roles within industry, including Chairman of Agri-Search and Non-Executive Director of the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock and Countryside Services. He is a Fellow of the Royal Agricultural Societies (FRAgS) and a Trustee of the Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies. John is a Nuffield Farming Scholar, Past President of the Ulster Grassland Society and a Vice President of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society where he sits on a number of committees.

Lantra Chair, Heather Peck commented: “We are delighted to welcome John to Lantra’s Board. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and plenty of exciting new ideas. I am particularly happy that he’ll be carrying on the good work of his predecessor, Ian Marshall. I feel sure his commitment and enthusiasm will continue to help Lantra develop and grow into the future.”