New chef ambassador for Moy Park brand

Moy Park, Ireland’s number one chicken brand, has announced a new partnership with top Northern Ireland chef Dean Coppard.

Head Chef of the Bachus Group’s Sweet Afton Bar & Kitchen, Dean, joins Andy Rea, Chef and Proprietor of Belfast Cookery School & Mourne Seafood Bar, as a Moy Park Chef Ambassador for Moy Park’s ‘Marvellous Taste Tour’.

The ‘Marvellous Taste Tour’ has seen top 15 UK food company, Moy Park, travel throughout the Island of Ireland this summer on a foodie road trip to introduce its branded coated products to new consumers – and showcase breaded chicken in a new light.

“The focus of this campaign is to increase brand awareness of our coated range - and in particular the mini-fillet products, which are made with 100% chicken breast and coated in our new innovative textured crumb,” explained Estelle Robinson, Moy Park Commercial Manager.

“Our Marvellous Taste Tour has given us the opportunity to take the brand on the road this summer, so consumers can see for themselves that the proof really is in the tasting.”

Commenting on the partnership, Dean said: “I’m excited to join forces with Moy Park to help put home back on the menu in homes across Ireland. Taking inspiration from the growing street food trend and the popular bao bun, my signature dish has an Asian twist using Moy Park’s Hot and Spicy mini fillets. With this unique recipe I wanted to show that for convenient scratch cooking Moy Park products can be versatile and easily incorporated into family life.”

Throughout the summer the ‘Moy Park Marvellous Taste Tour’ has visited retailers, as well as events across Ireland, including the Tullamore Show in County Offaly and Laya Healthcare Spectacular in County Cork.

As well as sampling its products, Moy Park is also giving consumers the chance to win a Foodie Road Trip of their own, with an on-pack competition on its core Moy Park breaded mini fillet product range, Goujons and Nuggets, which are stocked in retailers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The next stop on Moy Park’s ‘Marvellous Taste Tour’ is the Waterford Harvest Festival on the 6th - 8th September.