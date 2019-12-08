New Commission is confirmed by European Parliament

The new Commission was approved by the European Parliament with 461 votes in favour, 157 against and 89 abstentions on 27th November.

Many of the abstentions came from the Green MEPs, who declared they will not support the new Commission.

The Council endorsed the new Commission the following day. Following approval, the von der Leyen Commission took office on 1st December, a month later than originally planned due to three original nominees being rejected by the EP.

The new Commissioners will be in position until 31st October 2024.

In the plenary meeting prior to the vote, Mrs von der Leyen spoke of her policy priorities which include fighting climate change with the ‘European Green Deal’, a focus on digitalisation and technological issues, and strengthening EU cooperation on economic and financial policies and foreign policy initiatives.

Exchange of views with Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski

Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, attended the Copa-Cogeca presidents meeting last week for a first exchange with EU farming leaders. Commissioner Wojciechowski spoke of the need to find policy solutions that will ensure “generational renewal” and maintenance of the “diversity of the European farming sector”.

He emphasised the need for a strong budget for agriculture in order to ensure food security but recognised that there was work to be done to convince those “that do not understand the need for additional support…as agriculture is different to producing bikes or cars.”

On the environment, Mr Wojciechowski said that farmers “were the first protectors of the environment” and that work is needed to demonstrate how much farmers are already doing for environmental protection and climate change mitigation. He described the European Green Deal as an ‘opportunity’ but acknowledged that there are significant concerns that it will require more from farmers.

DG Trade robustly defends Mercosur at Copa Presidium

EU farming union presidents discussed the EU trade agenda with high ranking commission officials last week. The EU: Mercosur agreement, was top of the agenda with many farm leaders arguing that the commission had sacrificed agriculture to the benefit of industrial and automotive goods. They highlighted the difference in standards and methods of production between the two trading blocks, citing concerns about animal health and welfare, traceability and sustainability.

The commission was robust in its defence of the agreement, saying the concessions made were ‘very low’ and were for volumes of product which are already entering the EU market. They also highlighted that the majority of trade from Mercosur countries is with China and insisted that EU import standards will not change.