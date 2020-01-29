New committee for Hampshire Down Breeders Association

It has been a productive year for the Hampshire Down Sheep breeders Association of Ireland.

The club started with the annual spring lamb competition at Ballymena livestock Market.

Sean Doyle receives the trophy for the most show points from chairman Jonathan Fletcher

In May new breeder Brian Kennedy won Balmoral show at his first attempt.

There was a superb entry of Hamps at the Northern Irish national show at Armagh show in June.

The club held a commercial crossbred carcass competition at ABP Lurgan. The winning carcass’ graded U3 and were entirely finished on grass. There was great interest in the breed at the club stand at NSA open day held at Ballymena.

The Hampshire Down sheep sale in October was a 100% clearance with demand for rams and ewes.

The Ashley Flock were the reserve champion flock in the National UK and Ireland Flock Competition

In November the Irish club hosted the Hampshire Down Sheep National AGM with members coming from all over the British Isles, Belgium and France to view the Irish flocks.

The flock competition judge Robert Vincent was very impressed by the quality of the Irish entries with the Ashley flock of Allen and Vicky McFadden taking reserve champion flock in the U.K and Ireland flock competition.

The Hampshire Down Breeders Association of Ireland recently held their AGM. Jonathan Fletcher continues as chairman along with Vicky McFadden as secretary and Kevin McCarthy as public relations officer.

Josephine Rea was elected treasurer with Trevor Todd as assistant secretary.

Brian Kennedy with his granda Joe Kennedy and their championship winning ram lamb at Balmoral Show

The club thanked Olive Mercer who stood down as treasurer after over 30 years of continual service as an office bearer for the Hampshire Down Club.

The trophies for the most show points throughout the year were awarded on the night.

Female show team

1st Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle

The champion Hampshire Down at the National show owned by Sean and Gillian Doyle

2nd Glenbrook Flock, Peter and Frances Lawson

3rd Ashley Flock, Allen and Vicky McFadden

Best show male

1st Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle

2nd Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle

Most points accumulated at three shows

Judge Trevor Fegan and Sean Doyle with the champion female at the October sale at Ballymena

1st Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle

2nd Glenbrook Flock, Peter and Frances Lawson

3rd Ashley Flock, Allen and Vicky McFadden

Most improved sire referencing flock

1st Moybrick Flock, John and Olive Mercer

2nd Ballycreelly Flock, Kevin and Anna McCarthy

Most points for commercial lamb’s at agricultural shows

1st Glenbrook flock, Peter and Frances Lawson

The champion pair of Hampshire sired lambs at the Carcass competition at ABP Lurgan