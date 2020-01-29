New committee for Hampshire Down Breeders Association

It has been a productive year for the Hampshire Down Sheep breeders Association of Ireland.
The club started with the annual spring lamb competition at Ballymena livestock Market.
In May new breeder Brian Kennedy won Balmoral show at his first attempt.
There was a superb entry of Hamps at the Northern Irish national show at Armagh show in June.
The club held a commercial crossbred carcass competition at ABP Lurgan. The winning carcass’ graded U3 and were entirely finished on grass. There was great interest in the breed at the club stand at NSA open day held at Ballymena.
The Hampshire Down sheep sale in October was a 100% clearance with demand for rams and ewes.
In November the Irish club hosted the Hampshire Down Sheep National AGM with members coming from all over the British Isles, Belgium and France to view the Irish flocks.
The flock competition judge Robert Vincent was very impressed by the quality of the Irish entries with the Ashley flock of Allen and Vicky McFadden taking reserve champion flock in the U.K and Ireland flock competition.
The Hampshire Down Breeders Association of Ireland recently held their AGM. Jonathan Fletcher continues as chairman along with Vicky McFadden as secretary and Kevin McCarthy as public relations officer.
Josephine Rea was elected treasurer with Trevor Todd as assistant secretary.
The club thanked Olive Mercer who stood down as treasurer after over 30 years of continual service as an office bearer for the Hampshire Down Club.
The trophies for the most show points throughout the year were awarded on the night.
Female show team
1st Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle
2nd Glenbrook Flock, Peter and Frances Lawson
3rd Ashley Flock, Allen and Vicky McFadden
Best show male
1st Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle
2nd Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle
Most points accumulated at three shows
1st Loughbrae Flock, Sean and Gillian Doyle
2nd Glenbrook Flock, Peter and Frances Lawson
3rd Ashley Flock, Allen and Vicky McFadden
Most improved sire referencing flock
1st Moybrick Flock, John and Olive Mercer
2nd Ballycreelly Flock, Kevin and Anna McCarthy
Most points for commercial lamb’s at agricultural shows
1st Glenbrook flock, Peter and Frances Lawson