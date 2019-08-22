New course is ‘animal magic’ route for Jade

South Eastern Regional College student Jade Salisbury has every reason to celebrate.

Not only has the student from Newtownards achieved the highest grades possible on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management at SERC but she is the first from the programme to apply and secure a place at Nottingham University to study the course of her dreams.

Jade, who was awarded triple distinction stars, equivalent to 3A* grades at A Level, on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management said: “I am over the moon. I’ve got triple distinction stars which has helped me realise my ambition and I am progressing to study Veterinary Medicine at The University of Nottingham.

“I did really well in my GCSEs. But following one year of AS levels, which I passed, I was being encouraged to repeat the year with different subjects, I knew this would not take me in the direction I wanted to go.

“ It was a difficult time, but after some research I knew the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management would allow me to follow the path to my dream career. I went down to the College on results day, registered and, thankfully, was offered a place.

“Coming to SERC was the best route for me I have really enjoyed my two years at College. I have made some amazing friends along the way and I have been given numerous opportunities to extend my knowledge and experience such as creating the plans for a captive Red Squirrel breeding program and helping local animal charities.

“My tutors have been amazing and very supportive, and I want to say a huge thank you to all the lecturers who helped, encouraged and supported me to reach my full potential over the past two years. It has been hard work but worth the effort given my results and place at university.”

Further Education Open Days for students awaiting GCSE results: August 22, 9am-5pm on and August 23 9am-3pm at Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards when students can enrol on courses including Apprenticeships, Diplomas and Extended Diplomas.

For more information visit www.serc.ac.uk