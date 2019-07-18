New cycling and walking trails are launched at Garvagh Forest

The Causeway Coast and Glens area is celebrating the completion of new cycling and walking trails at Garvagh Forest.

The eagerly awaited new trail network provides a safe and attractive space for walkers, runners and cyclists all within the forest.

As well as an enhanced trail head and car park, the forest now offers up to 13 kilometres of waymarked walking routes.

Coupled with just over 10 kilometres of purpose built green, blue and red grade bike trail and a skills loop, the forest is well served in terms of outdoor recreation.

Speaking at the official opening of the project, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “This is not just an investment in infrastructure but an investment in health and our wider community.

“Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council recognises the increasing demand for outdoor recreation in our landscape and the need for this provision to be appropriate and sustainable.

“I would encourage everyone to visit the fantastic new facilities, enjoy some fresh air and experience this unique addition to Garvagh.”

Pupils from Carhill Integrated Primary School, Garvagh Primary School and St Patrick’s and St Joseph’s Primary School,Glenullin, Garvagh Strollers walking group and Carn Wheelers and Agivey Cycling club were some of the first to enjoy the trails on the official launch.

The work was made possible due to funding from a range of funding programmes including DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme, Sport NI’s Everybody Active 2020 Programme and the Landfill Community Fund.

For more information please visit: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/garvagh-forest-trails/