New date for Model Tractor Show

Northern Ireland’s longest running model tractor show returns to the Magherabuoy House Hotel, Portrush on the new date of Friday, 15th November.

Open from 2pm until 10pm this family friendly show is a must for tractor fans of all ages. Visitors can expect to see displays and an extensive range of stands offering a great opportunity to peruse or purchase some of the leading brands, including Britains, Universal Hobbies, Repliagri, Ros, Siku, Marge Models, Bruder, Rolly, Classic Combines, DMB Model Farms. Muddyfarm Models, and much, much more.

The new date of Friday 15th November coincides with BBC Children In Need and Pudsey Bear is set to make a special appearance at the show. All proceeds from prize draws and an auction at the event will benefit this worthy charity.

A sensational one off auction piece ‘Classics At Silage’ has been specially created by William Doey of Willy Doey Toys & Farm Models. Featuring a pair of classic Ford 7810 tractors, a New Holland trailed Harvester and Herron silage trailer it truly is quite something. The exceptional handiwork of this 1:32 scale display crafted by William Doey is sure to be of interest when it goes for auction at the show.

Whether you’re present-buying, socialising or simply there for the great atmosphere, the Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show at Magherabuoy House Hotel is a must see for yourself event!

Admission: Adults £5.00 Children Under 16 £1.00

For more details, email: info@nationalminitrac.com, Facebook: Northern Ireland Farm Toy and Model Show, Twitter: @minitrac, tel: 07732266502.