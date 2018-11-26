New dates for Fintona Show

After celebrating a landmark anniversary of 20 years, the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show Fintona is returning in 2019 but with numerous changes to keep it fresh and energised for the next 20 years.

The biggest change coming to the two-day event in Fintona is the move from January to new dates in February. This will see the show take place on the Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st February from 12 noon – 10pm with its traditional dates in January hosting the Balmoral edition of the Spring Farm Shows.

The 2019 show will feature a new layout which will incorporate more car parking space available to both exhibitors and visitors to ensure a more comfortable and refreshing experience but keeping to tradition with all halls filled to capacity.

Fintona Show will have all of the leading brands in the agri industry feature at the show, with exhibition space now almost sold out. There are new exhibitors taking part in the 2019 show due to the reputation which has been built over the years surrounding the show as a must attend for both businesses and visitors alike.

Returning as headline sponsors is Q8 Oils who recently went through changes themselves with Circle K taking over the oil and lubricant brand. The Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Shows are an important event for businesses and those with a keen interest in farm machinery and agricultural products and services showcasing the upcoming launches, products and innovations for the busy season ahead.

For more information regarding the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show Fintona, please get in touch by calling 028 82252800 or email the team at info@ajspromotions.com.

Keep your eyes out for their other shows in Millstreet, Co Cork, Balmoral, Co Antrim and Cavan, Co Cavan. Follow the @AjsFarmShows on Facebook for regular updates.