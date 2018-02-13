New director general says IDF committed to driving forward science

The newly-appointed director general of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) has said the organisation is wholly committed to driving forward its scientific heritage and helping the dairy sector make a greater impact in a fast-moving media and political climate.

Speaking on her first day in her new role, Caroline Emond said: “I am delighted to be joining the International Dairy Federation as director general and I am proud to be an IDF Global Dairy Ambassador.

“The IDF is a prestigious institution with a history stretching back over a hundred years and the chance to lead and contribute to the ongoing success of the IDF is a great opportunity.

“I look forward to building on the excellent work undertaken by my predecessor Nico van Belzen and join a dynamic team and engaged community of experts around the world.

"I plan to bring energy, dynamism and a wealth of relevant experience to ensure that the IDF maintains and enhances its position as the authority on global dairy matters.

“The IDF has an outstanding record in fostering the development of dairy-related science. I am passionate about continuing the IDF’s essential work and communicating these efforts as widely as possible in a compelling fashion."

Caroline Emond, International Dairy Federation (IDF) director general

Ms Emond continued: “The IDF’s unique ability to gain global consensus on key issues makes it the united voice of the international dairy sector. That, coupled with its respected multi-sectoral expertise places it in a strong position to make a real difference on behalf of the dairy sector and significantly contribute to consumers, producers, processors and stakeholders around the world.

“Now, more so than ever, it is imperative that the dairy sector extols the virtues of dairy produce and clearly demonstrates how dairy is an essential part of a healthy, balanced and sustainable diet. I will engage proactively with the relevant stakeholders to further the dairy sector’s interests and ensure the IDF provides international policy makers and influencers with science-based guidance and leadership.”