New faces take championships

Summer shows are now in full swing and standards are higher than ever.

At Ballymoney show large numbers of commercials were on show. It was the herd of Robert Miller that had a day to remember by claiming the Champion and Reserve Champion Commercial with his black heifers.

Moving over to Co Armagh new exhibitor Jade Tumilty with her Limousin sired heifer, claimed top spot in the store heifer class and went on to be Champion Commercial of Lurgan Show.

Following hot on the heels of Jade was Martin McConville when he stood Reserve commercial Champion.

At Armagh Show, Jade Tumilty was on a roll from the week before. Judge Mr Sam Milligan tapped her out as his champion of the commercial classes. Standing in reserve spot to Jade was Robert Miller.

Robert Miller took first place in the pairs class with his two young calves.

The Commercial Cattle would like to wish any exhibitor heading over the water next week to the Highland Show the very best of luck.

For more information on club events and how to become a member please get in contact through the club’s facebook page or by contacting Robert on 07929759229 or Liz on 07919574811.