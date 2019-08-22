New flavour to Ould Lammas Fair

A contemporary new food area is set to transform one of Ballycastle’s historic side streets during this year’s Ould Lammas Fair.

‘Nailer’s Row’ will be located on Clare Street, nestled in the heart of the town just off Castle Street. The name revives a once-familiar expression used to denote this part of Ballycastle in days-gone-by, when it was characterised by a diverse range of people, traders and businesses.

Visitors on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26th) and Tuesday (August 27th) can look forward to a unique outdoor dining experience, with high-quality food vendors and a seating area complete with picnic tables, parasols and artificial grass where families and friends can come together to enjoy the atmosphere of this very special event. The celebration is the oldest of its kind in Ireland, and has provided a meeting point for people since the 17th century.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “The Ould Lammas Fair has brought people together through generations and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is proud to help continue this tradition. This new food themed space is a welcome addition which is in keeping with its origins as an important meeting place and annual get-together. We are looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors to Ballycastle as we celebrate the event’s heritage while showcasing the very best of the town and its people today.

“We are also keen for people to share their stories of Ballycastle’s past with us, especially those connected with Clare Street and Nailer’s Row. The town has so much history to explore, with the Ould Lammas Fair playing a significant part in this.”

Residents and visitors can get involved with this conversation on Facebook and Instagram (Causeway Coast and Glens Events) using #NailersRow.

For the first time this year, an entertainment stage will be placed in the Diamond area with local Comhaltas musicians bringing their traditional music sounds to the Fair on Monday afternoon and a range of acts from Beatz Entertainment planned for Tuesday.

Make sure to visit the area between 12 noon and 6pm to enjoy this new attraction.

The Fair’s agricultural charm remains to the fore, with the impressive heavy horse parade and vintage tractor display taking place on Saturday (August 24th). Fairhill Street will provide the backdrop for horse trading, one of the event’s oldest elements, while there’ll also be a fun farm, pony and trap rides (provided by local charity Riding for the Disabled Association) and an opportunity to see farriers at work. The beach horse races return on Saturday evening, with ten races set to take place.

With views across to Rathlin Island and Fairhead, this unique spectacle promises to be lots of fun with all proceeds going to RDA.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market will be located at the seafront, with stalls selling some of the best locally produced food, drink, arts and crafts products. There’ll also be a special Twilight edition of the market on Sunday evening ahead of the not-to-be-missed fireworks display at 9.45pm.

This has proven to be a hugely successful attraction since it was first introduced a number of years ago and provides the perfect ‘warm-up’ before the traditional Ould Lammas Fair outdoor concert in the Diamond from 10pm.

To keep up to date with all the latest news about the Ould Lammas Fair follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/ould-lammas-fair where you can view an interactive map featuring all the highlights.