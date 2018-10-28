New hall and format for Machinery Show

The Q8 Oils Spring Farm & Plant Machinery Show at the Eikon Centre in Balmoral showgrounds will be seeing many new changes to the 2019 show, including the introduction of a second hall.

The second hall was completed at the Eikon centre in April this year, and will see the Q8 Oils Spring Farm & Plant Machinery Show have over 10,000 square metres of space which is doubling the size of the already successful show.

The show will also be moved to new dates, in January compared to previously being held in mid February. It takes over the dates from the original Spring Farm Machinery Show in Fintona which celebrated its 20th anniversary in January this year. The Balmoral edition of the Spring Farm & Plant Machinery will take over as the flagship Northern show for the brand.

An exciting change to the format of the Machinery Show held in Balmoral is the introduction of live demonstrations and informative talks upon the Discover Stage. This was introduced in the show in Fintona earlier this year and was a great success with governing bodies and exhibitors given the platform to speak directly to the visitors. The live demonstrations area will take place in between the two halls and give visitors the chance to see how the machinery exhibited works first hand.

Returning as headline sponsors is Q8 Oils who recently went through changes themselves with Circle K taking over the oil and lubricant brand.

The Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Shows are a must attend for businesses and those with a keen interest in farm machinery and agricultural products and services.

For more information regarding the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Shows, visit www.ajspromotions.com or email the team at info@ajspromotions.com.