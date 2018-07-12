New head of sheep sales appointed

One of Scotland’s leading agricultural auctioneers Lawrie & Symington has strengthened its livestock team with the appointment of the former Head of Sheep Sales at Europe’s largest sheep auction market.

Mr. Archie Hamilton joins the firm as Head of Sheep Sales and will be based at the company’s Lanark mart. He will oversee all aspects of sheep sales at Lawrie & Symington and his remit will include increasing the number of sheep auctioned by the firm. In a typical year, Lawrie & Symington sell 200,000 sheep at their Lanark mart and an additional 55,000 sheep through their mart in Forfar.

Mr. Hamilton joins the auctioneers from C&D Auction Marts where he spent fifteen years after being taken on as a trainee sheep auctioneer in 2003. During his time there, he rose through the ranks to become the Head of Sheep Sales.