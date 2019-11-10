The NEW ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ from Tim Montgomery Farm Supplies is a fast acting bolus for use in lactating dairy cattle to help reduce the use of antibiotics in cases of high somatic cell counts (SCC) and both clinical and sub clinical mastitis.

It can also be used at drying off and can offer post-calving transition support.

The ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ contains a combination of ingredients including Beta-Carotene which boasts anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

By Ian Caldwell - Glarryford, Ballymena.

“I farm along with my brother Wesley, just outside Ballymena, Co.Antrim.

“We run 150 Fleckveih x Montbéliarde cows with around 120 currently milking through two Lely robots.

“We had been having a few issues with our Somatic Cell Count figures starting to creep up, it was nothing major, but we had just been noticing a few figures higher than we would like.

“I was talking to a friend who had been having similar problems and had used the new Healthy Udder Bolus from Tim Montgomery Farm Supplies with good success.

“So we thought we would select some of the worst offenders and give them a go. The convenience of using a bolus was also something that attracted us to the product. As we are milking through robots the idea of a bolus would fit into our system well.

“Within a short time the SCC started to reduce and incidences of mastitis were far fewer.

“Another massive advance for us in using the Healthy Udder Bolus was the economical side as they are non-antibiotic and no milk withdrawal, allowing us to sell all the milk that we produce.

“The Healthy Udder Bolus has also helped us with our overall aim of reducing antibiotic usage right across the farm, which is something we have been very conscious about. To this end we are always interested in researching, sourcing and trying alternative products rather than just relying on antibiotics all the time.

“As part of our farm health plan any cows with a SCC of over 200,000 are getting the Healthy Udder Bolus and we are finding far fewer problems.”

Tim Montgomery added: “The chemistry and theory behind the Healthy Udder Bolus is new to the UK and Ireland, with the combination of Beta-Carotene and Allicin boasting anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties.

“By inhibiting the migration of neutrophilic granulocytes into the epithelia it also has an anti-inflammatory effect. The bolus has antimicrobial activity against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

“Feedback from our customers has been extremely positive. Farmers are commenting that the ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ has succeeded in significantly helping with Somatic Cell Count in the vast majority of cases.

“We are seeing fantastic results on farm with these new boluses both in terms of lowering SCC levels and the Mastitis burden.

“Farmers understand their responsibility to reduce their reliance on antibiotics and this product helps them with that goal, with the extra benefit of more milk in the tank.”

For more information, or to order with free delivery, Call Tim Montgomery Farm Supplies on 07803618754.