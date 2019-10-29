The new ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ from Tim Montgomery Farm Supplies is a fast acting bolus for use in lactating dairy cattle to help reduce the use of antibiotics in cases of high somatic cell counts (SCC) and both clinical and sub clinical mastitis. It can also be used at drying off and can offer post-calving transition support.

The ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ contains a combination of ingredients including Beta-Carotene which boasts anti-viral, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

By Mitchell Park - 2018 Farmers Weekly Apprentice finalist.

I farm along with my father and grandfather just outside Ballymena, Co.Antrim. One of our aims is to reduce antibiotic usage on the farm. It is well documented globally the concerns about antibiotic resistance at an on farm level and this is something that I feel very strongly about. I feel that it is our responsibility to start sourcing and using alternative products rather than just reaching into the medicine cabinet for the antibiotics every time there is a problem. One of the ways we are managing to do this is using the Healthy Udder Bolus.

I had been talking to a neighbour who had got very good results from using this new bolus to cut his Somatic Cell Count without any reliance on antibiotics. We had been having a few issues with mastitis and rather than go down the route of tubing everything, we decided to give the problem cows the Healthy Udder Bolus. We have been very pleasantly surprised with the significant impact that this bolus has made in reducing the number of antibiotics that we are now using and this approach obviously also has the added economic benefit of keeping a lot more milk in the tank.

It is now going to be part of our farm policy going forward to administer the ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ to our cows as we are drying them off to help them through early lactation with fewer problems.

Tim Montgomery added: “The chemistry and theory behind the Healthy Udder Bolus is new to the UK and Ireland, with the combination of Beta-Carotene and Allicin boasting anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. By inhibiting the migration of neutrophilic granulocytes into the epithelia it also has an anti-inflammatory effect. The bolus has antimicrobial activity against both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria.

“Feedback from our customers has been extremely positive. Farmers are commenting that the ‘Healthy Udder Bolus’ has succeeded in significantly helping with Somatic Cell Count in the vast majority of cases.

“We are seeing fantastic results on farm with these new boluses both in terms of lowering SCC levels and the Mastitis burden. Farmers understand their responsibility to reduce their reliance on antibiotics and this product helps them with that goal, with the extra benefit of more milk in the tank.”

