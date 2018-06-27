New Holland appoints new business director UK and ROI

Pat Smith has joined New Holland as business director UK and ROI upon the retirement of Andrew Watson, after 31 years with the company.

Pat joined from T H White Ltd, one of New Holland’s leading dealers, where he worked for the past 34 years.

His most recent position at T H White was Divisional Director, looking after Agriculture and Construction, based in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

Pat will oversee sales, marketing and service for the New Holland brand in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Commenting on his appointment, Pat said: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of this new role and I’m lucky to be working with a great team of people both here at New Holland and throughout our dealer network.

“We, along with our dealers will continue to build and invest in the brand to make the customer experience even better, we have already had a successful dealer meeting where we outlined our strategy and vision.”

A dealer meeting was held in Basildon on Monday, June 18, to welcome Pat in his new role and introduce him to the whole dealer network.

Dealer principals attended, along with all New Holland UK staff, the vice president of New Holland EMEA Alessandro Maritano and the brand president Carlo Lambro.