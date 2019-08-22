New horsebox safety guide to be launched by NFU and The Pony Club

Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual is publishing a new downloadable safety guide, in partnership with the Pony Club, to mark the launch of this year’s Horsebox Safety Campaign.

The release comes ahead of the National Pony Society Scotland Finals at Blair Castle International Horse Trials near Perth on August 23.

Young riders and their families are being urged to prevent injury and even death of their horses by making horsebox and trailer travel safer.

James Calverley from NFU Mutual’s specialist equine team said: “As sponsors of the Pony Club, we want to do all we can to help young riders and their families stay safe on the move.

“Sadly, we are all too aware of the heartache caused when horses are seriously hurt in transit.

“Many accidents involving horses trapped in overturned trailers are caused by a tyre blow-out or other component failure and we want to support young riders and their families to reduce the risk of this happening.

“According to NFU Mutual figures, flat tyres or damaged wheels account for over a third of breakdowns, yet many could be avoided through simple checks and maintenance before setting off.”

Working with partners across the equine industry, NFU Mutual has also created a library of seven useful videos to highlight major issues and educate horse owners on how to avoid them.

Both the safety guide and videos are available at www.nfumutual.co.uk/horseboxsafety.

Acting chief executive of The Pony Club, Marcus Capel commented: “It is fantastic news to be welcoming NFU Mutual back as sponsors in the 90th year of The Pony Club.

“We are really pleased to be collaborating with NFU Mutual in the education of young people on the safety of travelling horses.”

Fiona Roebuck, chairman of the National Pony Society Scotland (NPS), added: “NPS Scotland is delighted to once again have the continued support of NFU Mutual at its Scottish Finals.

“ Our members are pleased at our collaboration with NFU Mutual to further their education on the safety of travelling horses.”

People can also follow the campaign and take a pledge to keep their horse safe using #HBSafety on Twitter and Facebook.