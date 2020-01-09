New implements range at LAMMA

New Holland and Kongskilde will present a host of new implements at LAMMA 2020, which will be held at the NEC in Birmingham, on January 7 and 8.

The two brands now offer a full range of implements for hay and foraging operations that includes front and rear mounted mowers as well as lateral and central pull trailed versions, mounted and trailed tedders, and side and central delivery rakes.

New Holland also entered the tillage business with soil equipment painted in New Holland tractor blue. First introduced was the six furrow PXV heavy duty fully mounted plough with variable width, as well as the RVM rotary tiller with gear side drive. The range also includes new Side Mounted Combi Wheel and PL light plough.

Products on the stand will include:

Kongsklide VM22 -2B Diet mixer, with front cross conveyor, feeding to the left or right, wireless weighing system including a hand terminal and main terminal and fitted with a two speed gearbox which helps to reduce power consumption.

Kongsklide FCT 1060 MD Forager harvester, with a folding discharge chute, 2.1m pickup, 24 blade rotor and inline pressure filter.

New Holland PXVS5 5 Furrow Shearbolt plough, with *NEW* side mounted combi depth/transport wheel, XLD bodies, rear disc and EG skimmers.

New Holland Disccutter 320P Mower conditioner, with PE condition fingers, Topdry feature, vari-float suspension, hydraulic obstacle release and the option to transport vertically or horizontally to the rear.

New Holland RVX 305 Rotavator, with quad speed gearbox, gear side drive to the rotor, adjustable rear trailing board and rear depth wheels.

James Doyle, Implements and Harvesting Equipment General Sales manager for New Holland UK and ROI, added: “We are thrilled to display our complete range of our agricultural implements at LAMMA once again, but this time showing both our Kongskilde and New Holland branded machines. The range is now fully integrated and we are excited to show our products in red, blue and yellow liveries.”