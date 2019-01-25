New Irish Country Lifestyle festival under starters orders

Over the Summer, hundreds of people had been asking ‘where is the new game fair in the ROI going to be held in 2019?’

Having put everything in place, the Great Game Fairs of Ireland can now reveal that the exciting new venue for The Irish Country Lifestyle Festival will be Galway’s Ballbrit Racecourse on 15th and 16th June. 2019.

For game fair followers, this means an exciting new venue and a whole new dimension to totally enhance and expand Ireland’s leading countryside event, which was staged so successfully at Birr Castle for 10 years.

Commenting on this eagerly anticipated new development, Event Director Albert Titterington said that with more and more people enjoying the whole country lifestyle experience as leisure or lifestyle, it made perfect sense to take the traditional Irish Game Fair to an entirely new level by incorporating another tremendously successful event at this ideal location.

Albert Titterington said: “We are very excited by our new ROI initiative which sees The Great Game Fairs of Ireland join up with Alan Collins and Exhibitions Ireland Ltd, organisers of the Mallow and Galway Homes & Gardens Festivals, to launch a new Irish Country Lifestyle Festival (incorporating the Irish Game & Country Fair and the Galway Homes & Garden Festival).

“We are convinced that the combined successful track record the two organisational teams and the superb reputation of their events will deliver probably the largest celebration of country sports and country living ever seen in Ireland. We will copper fasten the future development of the ROI Irish Game & Country Fair at a uniquely prestigious site.

“With the support of the Mallow Homes & Garden Festival (24-26 May 2019) and The Irish Game Fair, Shanes Castle, Antrim ( 29th & 30th June), the new Irish Country Lifestyle Festival will automatically be one of Ireland’s largest outdoor events and a very important vehicle to promote Irish country sports and the rural way of life. With the marketing flair and promotional budgets of the two teams there will not be a better or more comprehensively publicised Irish country sports event.”

Commenting on potentially one of the largest events of its type ever held in Ireland, Albert Titterington said: “The racecourse has an international reputation and is an ideal location. The Irish Country Lifestyle Festival 2019 will be set in this green oasis, in easy reach of Galway with its immediate catchment area of 250,000 people and is also a straightforward drive from other parts of the country.”

And he added that as a Game Fair site, the Galway location had many of the facilities which were lacking at Birr: Albert said: “These include hard standing car parking (all within 200 metres of the entrance); good competitor/exhibitor entrance and access; and excellent grassy facilities and space inside for all of our sporting competitions. It also has excellent internal exhibition facilities and is just over one hour’s travel from Birr. We feel it is an exciting opportunity to take our ROI Irish Game & Country Fair to a completely new level in a uniquely historic venue.”

The Irish Country Lifestyle Festival incorporating the Irish Game & Country Fair will take place at Galway’s Ballybrit Racecourse on the 15th and 16th June 2019. Full details will be available on https://www.exhibitionsireland.ie/ and on Facebook at Great Game Fairs of Ireland.