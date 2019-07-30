New larger venue for Moira Model Club Diorama Show

The very popular Moira Model Club Diorama Show will take place on Friday and Saturday October 25 and 26 at the larger venue of the Jim Baker Stadium, Parkgate.

The Jim Baker Stadium is a family friendly venue with a heated arena, a restaurant and free car parking.

It is only five minutes’ drive from Junction 5 (Templepatrick exit) of the M2.

Proceeds of the show will go to Dementia NI.

For more information on the show please visit http://www.moiramodelclub.com or http://www.facebook.com/officialMoiraFarmConstructionModelClub.

To book a display please contact 07782 184909.