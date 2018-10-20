New licensing arrangements in place for importing bovine semen into NI

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced the introduction of new licensing procedures for importing bovine semen into Northern Ireland (NI) from Great Britain (GB).

Individuals and organisations who import bovine semen to NI from GB no longer need to obtain a specific import licence, as this material can now be imported under the terms of a general licence. However, bovine semen imports must also be accompanied by an export health certificate signed by an official veterinarian, appointed by the Animal Plant Health Agency (APHA) in GB.

Anyone wishing to import bovine semen should familiarise themselves and be able to comply with the conditions set out in the general licence, which is available to view at: http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/general-import-licences-animalsanimal-products

In order to safeguard Northern Ireland’s high health status and to mitigate the risk of disease in animals, the Department has comprehensive powers to ensure that all aspects of artificial reproduction practices are in line with existing regulations. Importation of semen into NI without following the correct procedures could result in enforcement action and potential prosecution.

For further information on the requirements for importing semen or details of semen storage premises or a semen shop which are approved and licensed under EC trade or NI domestic trade by DAERA please e-mail: applications.aiabp@daera-ni.gov.uk or by writing to: Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs, Ballykelly House, 111 Ballykelly Road, Ballykelly, Limavady, BT49 9HP.