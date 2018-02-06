Genesis Distribution of Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn are pleased to announce they have just been appointed as Northern Irelands’s new Mastek slurry equipment dealer.

Mastek equipment which is manufactured in County Cavan, Ireland produces a range of equipment that is second to none in build quality, finish, service back-up and engineering prowess.

It’s range of equipment covers front and rear reelers of various sizes, quick attach systems, dribble bars up to 24m, trailing shoes and injectors.

The company has also developed it’s own unique Mastek’s Supercut Macerator that does not depend on anyone else’s technology, and specifically designed to handle the unique conditions experienced in Ireland, particularly where a lot of round bale silage is used.

This is coupled with a choice of pumps, flow meters if required and their own purpose built priming system that will work in the deepest of tanks.

Mastek are also the all Ireland distributor for the Snap-Tite range of umbilical lay flat hose. Snap-Tite which is also manufactured in Ireland offers a quality that is not matched by any other company due to the unique construction process. This can be offered with the traditional BAUER fittings or the Storz sexless couplings.

Genesis Distribution as the new dealer for Mastek are excited for what lies ahead.

“Mastek range of slurry equipment fits in well with our product portfolio that we offer our customers, high quality and desirable. It is top of the range equipment, manufactured to the highest standard and finished in a way that the other manufacturers can only envy,” commented Stephen Lewis of Genesis Distribution.

He continued: “Mastek equipment offers our customers a broad range of options in slurry distribution, something we couldn’t offer before. Combined along with their unique Supercut macerator and offering Snap-Tite lay flat hose there is an opportunity for customers to purchase only the best that’s out there.”

With stock due in very soon and equipment sold already, please give Stephen a call on 07876 452058 to view equipment or to get a price for your slurry handling needs! Don’t be disappointed again with average equipment!!