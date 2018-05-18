New mid-range McCormick tractor to make Irish debut

The most powerful version of a new three-model mid-range line of McCormick tractors will make its debut on the H Fulton Tractors stand at the Balmoral Show, Sprucefield, Northern Ireland, May 16th-19th.

The 126hp X6.55 is powered by a compact Deutz four-cylinder engine that has already proven itself as a reliable, high-torque and fuel-efficient power unit in McCormick X4 tractors with 90-107hp outputs.

In its new role, however, the 3.6-litre engine is tuned for 110hp, 119hp and 126hp, with exhaust gas after-treatment equipment installed to meet the latest ‘green’ emissions rules.

“These new models provide an attractive option for operators wanting extra power and performance over our X5 Series tractors but who are not ready for the jump to the X6.4 range,” explains Bob Bain, area sales manager for Northern Ireland with McCormick distributor AgriArgo UK and Ireland.

“With up to 126hp, a choice of transmission and pto packages, and a spacious but relatively low profile cab, the new models make an especially interesting proposition for small to medium size livestock farms,” he adds.

Cab suspension will be available for the first time on a McCormick of this size and drivers get to enjoy an air suspension seat, a high-spec sound system with Bluetooth wireless connection, window wash/wipe front and rear, and a cab interior layout designed to place all frequently used controls within easy reach.

The smooth-acting power shuttle operated by a lever beneath the steering wheel can be adjusted for the way it responds to suit contrasting situations – such as field headland turns and repetitive loader work – and the regular transmission has 36 forward speeds, including three powershift steps for fingertip shifts under load.

Creep gears can be added if ultra-slow speeds are needed for specialist equipment and implements, and a simple 12x12 transmission with optional creep is also available for operators who do not need the full complement of gears.

With a 6 tonne capacity rear linkage, optional 2.25 tonne front linkage and pto, and a choice of regular and economy main pto configurations, the new McCormick X6.35, X6.45 and X6.55 tractors are well equipped for handling a range of livestock and tillage implements.