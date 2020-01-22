New minister backs sustainable intensification

Tackling climate change will be the over-arching challenge that confronts agriculture in Northern Ireland over the coming years, according to new farm minister Edwin Poots MLA.

He said:“Putting the environment first will be my main priority. However this does not minimise the scope to expand our production agriculture base on a sustainable basis.

“I want to see our farmers get better paid for the quality food they produce.”

The minister made these comments while hosting a press conference in Belfast earlier this week.

He confirmed that Northern Ireland will have total autonomy when it comes to setting the farm policies that will support local agriculture beyond Brexit. In this context, he confirmed that he does not favour an extension to the current single farm payment scheme.

He added: “I do not believe that farmers should get paid for producing next to nothing. This is a fundamental flaw within the current area-based support measures.

“Looking to the future, I want to see suckler cows and breeding sheep better supported. This approach should find favour with farmers in hill areas.”

According to Poots, the jury is still out on how tailor-made support measures can be delivered to the suckler and sheep sectors. However, he did not rule out a return to the old annual premium scheme, where sheep are concerned.

The new minister also believes that the workings of the current slurry spreading ban should be totally overhauled.

“Working on the basis of calendar dates only is fundamentally wrong,” he said.

“I know from my own farming experience that there is every benefit to be gained from spreading slurry in January, providing ground conditions are suitable.

“The priority must be to ensure that slurry is spread at those times when it can do the most good, from both a plant growth and environmental protection perspective.”

Poots also confirmed that the days of spreading slurry with a splash plate over.

“The use of dribble bars and trailing shoe technologies are the future,” he stressed.

“A further tranche of the Environmental Farming Scheme will be launched later this year. This will follow a review of the impact which the previous tranches have made.”

Turning to TB eradication, Poots said that farmers have undertaken most of the heavy lifting where this matter is concerned over many years.

He commented: “Research has confirmed that wildlife host the disease and, in addition, transfer TB to cattle. There is very little evidence of disease transfer taking place in the other direction.

“Bovine TB eradication has been a tremendous burden on the public purse over many years. Future attempts to get rid of the problem must be evidence-based. The end result must be healthy populations of both cattle and wildlife living in harmony with each other.”

Significantly, the minister did not rule out the possibility of farmers making a financial contribution to future eradication measures.