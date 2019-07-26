New models from Kidd Farm Machinery

English based Kidd Farm Machinery have launched two new models to their growing range of farm machinery.

The new model 475TC Balechopper is a trailed machine which will handle all types of straw, silage and haylage.

It is capable of chopping straw down to 30mm with a quick process time.

It is ideal for chopping straw for diet feeders.

The balechopper comes c/w electronic controls, smart conveyor, fine chop kit ,W/A PTO shaft and lights.

The smart conveyor controls the moving floor to allow an even feed to the chopping mechanism.

This is a great all round machine.

The second new arrival is the new Kidd 283 Mulcher Topper.

The machine is 9ft mounted in line and is capable of cutting grass, rushes and set aside.

There are three heavy duty gear boxes with four upward draft heavy duty blades on each rotor which give a clean cut and an even spread finish

There is a smooth steelroller at the rear for extra height adjustment and finish. Good strong tackle. Both machines are in stock.

For more information or demonstration please contact distributor: Alan Dunlop Agri Machinery on 02897541440.