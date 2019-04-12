New National SQP Award for Nutritional Expertise announced

The National SQP Awards is recognised as a key date in the calendar of the UK animal health industry.

This unique and much-anticipated annual event recognises outstanding SQPs, who go the extra mile to develop their knowledge and provide an outstanding service for farmers, animal owners and their employers.

For 2019, a new award has been confirmed, which looks to recognise the SQP who has shown high levels of interest and expertise in the area of animal nutrition. Bimeda, manufacturer of the well-known Cosecure and CoseIcure trace element bolus range, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of this award.

Bimeda Professional Services Veterinarian, Rachel Mallet, commented: “Nutrition plays an important role in the ongoing health of animals, and yet it is an area that is sometimes overlooked, and often misunderstood. We are pleased to see the National SQP Awards recognise the importance of animal nutrition and the valuable role that SQPs can play in helping farmers and animal owners understand the importance of a responsible approach to nutrition, including appropriate diagnostics.”

With regards the criteria for the award, Over The Counter confirms that the winner of the Nutritional Expertise award will need to show a high level of knowledge and interest in animal nutrition. They will also be well informed about diagnostics and about different product options for nutritional supplementation. They will use their knowledge to promote best practice to colleagues and also to customers, to help them make informed decisions.

Bimeda’s Marketing Manager, Mary van Dijk, commented: “We would encourage even SQPs who regard themselves as ‘nutrition novices’ to seek out learning opportunities in this area. For example, for those SQPs with an interest in livestock, Bimeda offer a range of training opportunities which focus on nutrition and trace elements. These include online training modules hosted on our free CPD website; bimeda-learning.co.uk, and in-person training by our sales team. SQPs who feel they would like to learn more about this area of animal health, should contact Bimeda to find out what training options are available. Bimeda can be contacted on 01248 725 400.”

Nominations for the awards open in May and nomination forms are hosted on the Over The Counter website. Finalists are invited to the awards ceremony, which takes place in London in November.