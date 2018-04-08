New officers elected at Lurgan Show AGM

The committee of Lurgan & District Horse and Cattle Show Society (Lurgan Show) met recently for their annual general meeting to elect officers for the coming year and to develop plans for the 2018 show, which will be held on Saturday, June 2, in Lurgan Park.

At the AGM held in Bleary Farmers Hall, show secretary Michele Doran paid tribute to the committee and the valued sponsors for their support for Lurgan Show and voiced particular thanks to the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for their continued sponsorship.

On a sad note, the secretary mentioned the passing of valued key members of the committee during the past year: Helen Sands, Home Industries Chairperson, Gretta Gibson, wife of Billy Gibson, the cattle chairman and, just recently, David Riley, long-term past secretary, vice-president and a driving force behind the success of Lurgan Show.

After the election, which was conducted by Vaughan Byrne, the secretary welcomed all the officers to their roles for the coming year and in particular to Ros Ewing, who has taken over the challenging post of Equestrian Secretary. Ros originally hails from Comber and now lives in Aughnacloy with husband, Paul, and two children, Connie and Bobby.

Ros commented: “We hope to build the reputation of Lurgan Show as a premier equestrian event in County Armagh. We will be running the full range of horse and pony classes and there will be something to suit everyone. We are encouraging competitors to make entries before Saturday, May 19, but if you do miss the deadline, you will be able to enter on the day.

“This year we will be running a number of Irish Shows Association (ISA) qualifiers and in particular, an exciting new All-Ireland Working Hunter Championship for thoroughbred horses. A prize fund of €3,000 is up for grabs and 21 shows throughout Ireland will be sending qualifying horses to the final at Iverk Show on 25th August 2018. Lurgan Show will be the first show in the country to run this qualifier and we anticipate lots of entries.”

Bill Leeman, chairman for the ISA Northern Region, commented: “This is an exciting new all- Ireland Championship which will attract a lot of interest at qualifying shows throughout the country and I am really pleased that Lurgan Show will be the first show in Ireland to host the competition. The ISA are indebted to Julie Morris, Racehorse to Riding Horse Ire. and to the sponsor horserail.Ire for making it happen.”

Entries for Lurgan Show have now opened for Home Industry and Schools Exhibits. All other sections will open for entries later in April.

Finally, sponsorship and trade stand opportunities are currently open for applications and the committee looks forward to and will welcome all support.

Lurgan Show is organised and run by a voluntary committee. New volunteers are always welcome.

Further details at www.lurganshow.co.uk or facebook.com/lurganshow. Contact: 07732172214 or info@lurganshow.co.uk.