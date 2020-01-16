New piece of public art highlights importance of local park life

A new piece of public art has been officially unveiled at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

‘Park Life’, which is located on the side wall of Flowerfield House near a busy path, was created by local artist Fiona Shannon who worked alongside local residents, community groups and park users.

Artist Fiona Shannon pictured with Lesley Cherry, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's Arts Marketing and Engagement Officer at the unveiling of the new piece of public art at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Drawing inspiration from the surrounding parkland and what it means to park users, they created a socially engaged artwork which blends in beautifully with the surroundings.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “I would like to commend the members of the local community and pupils from Dominican College for their involvement in this project, and Fiona Shannon for her expert guidance and assistance. Park Life really tells a story about Portstewart and it is a great addition to the town’s Arts Centre.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Marketing and Engagement Officer, Lesley Cherry, added: “We are delighted with the finished Park Life piece, which is a fitting new focal point for the centre. I would encourage everyone to come and visit us, and view it for themselves.”

Each participant created a small ceramic tile depicting their own interpretation of why they love the Portstewart area. Some used imprints of flowers and twigs, others used text, making statements about family and love, but overall the pieces had one common thread - positivity. They were then glazed by pupils from Dominican College and were brought together to form a symbolic tree shape representing strength, roots, history, shelter and stability.

Artist Fiona Shannon (second right) pictured with members of Portstewart Community Association - Joanna Martin, Nigel Handforth (Secretary) Sheila Jackson (Chairperson) at the official unveiling of the new piece of public art at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

The launch coincided with the Flowerfield Mini Family Fun Day, featuring a range of local creative talent, Christmas Craft Market, art workshops, face painters, music and craft demonstrations.

For more information go to www.flowerfieldarts.org< http://www.flowerfieldarts.org> or follow Flowerfield Arts Centre on Facebook and Twitter.

