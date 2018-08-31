New potato product manager at Certis

Certis has welcomed Nick Badger to the business as UK potato product manager.

Nick brings considerable experience of the industry from his previous roles, including North Europe potato portfolio manager with Syngenta, while also having worked for the UK fresh potato packer, MBM Produce.

“I’m really looking forward to taking a more hands-on role in the UK potato industry and getting out on-farm with colleagues, industry advisors and channel partners,” he said.

Nick explains that his key focus at Certis will be to promote quality crop protection solutions from tuber to tuber and to build on relationships with key industry partners.

“It’s an exciting time for the company with their strong pipeline, product developments and dynamic team. I’m looking forward to the challenge of being responsible for such an innovative range of products,” he says.

“It’s also a great opportunity for me to help support the future sustainability of the sector by being involved in the many stewardship groups that the company is invested in.”

Nick will be based at the Cambridge office and brings technical knowledge to the role with both BASIS and FACTS qualifications.