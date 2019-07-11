New president and chairman at Holstein UK

Holstein UK elected a new president, chairman and new members to the board at the society’s annual general meeting on July 3.

The society also offered a fond farewell to retiring representatives.

Holstein UK

As part of the meeting, retiring president Peter Waring stood down and welcomed new president Bryan Thomas to the society. Bryan Thomas farms in a family partnership with his son Gareth in Carmarthenshire with their herd of pedigree Holsteins under the Gelliddu prefix. The herd comprises of 250 milkers plus 240 followers, including 85 EX, 126 VG and 24 GP. Over the past 24 months, there have been over 100 two-year-olds classified VG.

Bryan shares the breeding and management decisions with Gareth and the herd has achieved international status with animals sold for export, bulls to AI companies and won numerous show and herd awards. In 2009 they were awarded the Master Breeder Shield from Holstein UK.

Away from the farm, Bryan’s judging appointments include the Royal Highland, Royal Ulster, calf and handler classes at the Royal Show with the Interbreed Dairy Championship at the Centenary Royal Welsh Show. Bryan has also judged the RABDF Gold Cup three times over the past twelve years.

Appointed to the Board and voted in as Chairman is Cornish Dairy Farmer Michael Smale. The closed herd of 150 pedigree Holsteins are producing high-quality milk bought by Dairy Crest Davidstow for the production of Cathedral City Cheddar.

Commenting on his appointment, Michael said: “I am honoured to be voted in as chairman and look forward to bringing the view of an ordinary farmer to the society. My aim is to help and support Holstein UK to be relevant to the modern dairy industry and deliver services that are easy to use on-farm.”

Andrew Birkle retired from his position of chairman and stood down as a trustee to the board.

New trustee appointments were Mathew Winter (Corringham) for East Midlands region; John Hartley (Roughwood) for Lancashire region; Jane Whittaker (Knowlesmere) for North Western region; and Steve Hill (Hydaways) for North Midlands region.