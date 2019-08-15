New president for Agricultural Valuers

The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) has said it is well placed to lead the industry through future change and challenges after investing its latest president, David Brooks.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Mr Brooks has vast experience in agricultural valuation and rural surveying across East Anglia. As a past president of the Essex Association of Agricultural Valuers, a Fellow of the CAAV and a Recognised European Valuer, he is well-established in the industry.

“I’d like to focus on the need for us as valuers to embrace future skills and sell our attributes to other professionals,” said Mr Brooks at the recent AGM in Shrewsbury. “We know a huge amount about an extraordinarily varied range of topics. We need to promote ourselves as the lead in most situations – with both specialist and a wide breadth of knowledge.

“I intend to do my very best to bring this association forward. We are embracing change and with this comes an opportunity not just for ourselves, but also for our clients.”

The position of senior vice president goes to Andrew Thomas, at Herbert R Thomas, South Wales, who will be supporting Mr Brooks throughout his year-long term, before taking over from him in 2020. “The Association is in good health and we have a vibrant membership,” said Mr Thomas. “I look forward to serving it to the best of my ability.”

Taking on the role of junior vice president is Andrew Coney. A partner at P Wilson and Company, based in Preston, Lancashire, Mr Coney has previously been president of the Lancashire Agricultural Valuers’ Association and has been the CAAV Northern Group chairman.

“I am delighted to be elected. I will do my very best to represent and develop this wonderful organisation.”

While the older and experienced generation took on new roles within the presidential team, the younger generation were welcomed into the fold following exams to become a CAAV Fellow. Scoring the highest marks was Simon Wells at Armitstead Barnett, Lancashire, earning him the prestigious RASE Talbot Ponsonby award.