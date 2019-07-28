New prestige SlurryKat trailers for less cost

Farm machinery specialists SlurryKat have just launched an all-new drop side trailer range which is set to be highly popular this summer with independent farmers due to it’s price tag in comparison with SlurryKat’s traditional flagship trailer range.

Approved SlurryKat dealer, Drumlish Farm Machinery are delighted to be Ireland’s first dealer to stock the new range which is built with all the highly reputable build quality and reliability one would expect from SlurryKat but without additional high spec engineering features.

Commenting on the launch Gerard Barrett, Sales Manager at Drumlish Farm Machinery said: “You can now own a prestige SlurryKat trailer at less cost, delivering exceptional smoothness and efficiency in the toughest operating conditions, while still enjoying high residuals.”

The innovative frameless folded floor body design reduces weight while offering unrivalled strength compared to any other similar trailer on the market.

The sides of the trailers are laser cut and special strength bones are pressed into the side panels.

All hinge points are reinforced for strength and are removable to leave a completely flat trailer for transport of bales etc.

The entry range comes in a 8 or 10 tonne model while a 12 or 14 tonne model is available in a heavy duty option for more arduous use.

In addition to the new drop side trailers Drumlish Farm Machinery also offer the full range of SlurryKat’s 2019 range of specialist slurry tankers, dribble bars, reelers and silage shear grabs. Similar to SlurryKat, Drumlish Farm Machinery also operate an agricultural contracting business and a working farm which ensures they provide first hand advice backed up by their onsite service department.

To find out more about the latest SlurryKat farming equipment available at Drumlish Farm Machinery phone +44(0)28 8289 8891 or visit their website www.drumlishfarmmachinery.com