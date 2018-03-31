New procedures for CAP review decisions

New procedures for farmers applying for a review of decisions under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will come into force from 01 April 2018, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced.

The new procedures will provide fair, impartial and transparent treatment while ensuring a more efficient process that better meets the needs of farmers.

Farmers can request a review of a decision made by DAERA regarding their CAP application within 60 calendar days of receiving the original decision. Any review will be carried out independently of the original decision makers. Farmers will not incur any costs associated with a review of decision procedure, whether successful or not.

Applications to the following CAP area based schemes will be subject to the new review procedures: Single Farm Payment; Basic Payment Scheme; Greening Payment; Young Farmers’ Payment; Forestry Grant Schemes; Agri-Environment Schemes; Less Favoured Areas Compensatory Allowance Scheme; Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme; and Environmental Farming Scheme.

A guidance booklet outlining the new procedures is available to download from: http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/area-based-schemes-review-decisions-procedure

Any farmer who has received a decision letter or submitted a review of decision application prior to April 01 2018 will continue to have their application considered under the two stage process.