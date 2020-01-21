New production from the Grassmen

GRASSMEN return to the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show, Balmoral on 22nd and 23rd January with their latest production on Frederick Harvesting.

In their new production, we are welcomed into the world of Frederick Harvesting.

This is a family owned business that has grown from the grassroots of a one machine and one truck operation in the 1980’s, to one of the largest Custom Cutters agribusinesses in the USA.

Frederick Harvesting relies on employees from all over the world, including the UK and Ireland, with some members of the team clocking up many years before returning home. In this production, GRASSMEN seek to broaden horizons with new experiences, places and people. In the words of Lance Frederick himself: “There’s no other job like it.”

GRASSMEN was established in 2009 and is a dynamic and fresh approach to agricultural entertainment. With continuous and extended periods of filming and founder, Gareth’s ‘one-take’ interviews, an honest and accurate portrayal of silage contracting is achieved in all its glory. The sunshine, the rain, the breakdowns and the craic are all there to see.

To date GRASSMEN have nearly 130,000 subscribers to their YouTube cha\znnel and are exporting their brand worldwide by attending many events throughout the year showcasing their work.

To speak to a member of the GRASSMEN team and to check out their latest production on Frederick Harvesting as well as picking up Grassmen merchandise, visit them at their stand, H214 in The Logan Hall and be sure to stop by the GRASSMEN sponsored, Discover Stage for some informative live talks and presentations from numerous exhibitors throughout the two day, Spring Farm Machinery Show.