New record price of £1920.80 in fatstock ring at Clogher Mart

1206 cattle came under the hammer on Saturday, October 12 producing a strong demand for quality lots in all sections trade for plainer cattle shows no change.

In the fatstock ring a new record price of £1920.80 was recorded for a 980kg Limousin selling to £196 per 100kg and a 900kg Limousin selling to £1656 (£184 per 100kg) for a Crossgar producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1299.40 for a 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £178 per 100kg and reaching £186 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais (£1134.60).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £115 per 100kg for 760kg (£874).

Fat bulls sold to £1380.30 for a 1070kg Charolais to £129 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £181 for a 670kg Limousin.

Fat steers underge sold to £168 for a 540kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £188 for a 560kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £188 for a 580kg Limousin.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Crossgar producer 980kg Limousin to £196 (£1920.80) and 900kg Limousin to £184 (£1656), Crossgar producer 850kg Belgian Blue to £196 (£1666), Castlewellan producer 820kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £188 (£1541.60) 740kg Belgian Blue to £187 (£1383.80), 790kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £187 (£1477.30), 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £178 (£1299.40) and 720kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £177 (£1274.40), Trillick producer 610kg Charolais to £186, Largy producer 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £178. Keady producer 790kg Charolais to £173 (£1366.70), Augher producer 730kg Charolais to 3172. Rosslea producer 780kg Charolais to £171 (£1333.80).

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £170 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £117 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold £106 to £115 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1070kg to £129 (£1380.30). 940kg Charolais to £126. 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £121. 860kg Limousin to £119. 850kg Limousin to £119. 1120kg Charolais to £118. 1090kg Aberdeen Angus to £117. 860kg Limousin to £114. 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £109. 860kg Holstein to £107.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

670kg Limousin to £181. 630kg Belgian Blue to £173. 540kg Charolais to £162. 580kg Limousin to £157. 540kg Limousin to 3151. 860kg Hereford to £141. Friesians sold from £113 to £134 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

540kg Limousin to £168. 610kg Belgian Blue to £166. 470kg Limousin to £162. 830kg Charolais to £157. 750kg Montbeliarde to £148. 650kg Limousin to 3140. 480kg Belgian Blue to £140. 560kg Holstein To £132. 680kg Friesian to £132. 600kg Friesian to £132. Other Friesians sold from £110 to £116 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

560kg Limousin to £188. 710kg Limousin to £128 630kg Charolais to £179. 570kg Limousin to £177. 530kg Charolais to £175. 680kg Limousin to £173. 600kg Limousin to £169. 640kg Charolais to £167. 680kg Charolais to £166. 640kg Limousin to £165.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE 580kg Limousin to £188. 570kg Limousin to £177. 540kg Charolais to £174. 550kg Simmental to £174. 670kg Charolais to £164. 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £161. 580kg Charolais to £157. 510kg Limousin to £145. 570kg Charolais to £144. 610kg Her. to £142. Friesians sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (280)

Another good entry sold to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to a top of £1455 for a 830kg Charolais (£175) and a 760kg Limousin to £1370 (£180) for an Augher producer. B Martin, Carrickmore sold a 680kg Shorthorn to £1420 (£209), Armagh producer 760kg Hereford to £1400 (£184), 740kg Charolais to £1390 (£188), 720kg Charolais to £1390 (£193) 740kg Van. To £1385 (£187) 690kg Charolais to £1365 (£198) 680kg Charolais to £1340 (£197) 670kg Charolais to £1335 (£199) 750kg Her. to £1330 (£177) 710kg Charolais to £1310 (£184) and 720kg Simmental to £1300 (£180) Craigavon producer 780kg Charolais to £1400 (£179) 740kg Charolais to £1360 (£184) and 720kg Charolais to £1350 (£187) J Lendrum Fivemiletown 770kg Charolais to £1360 and 820kg Charolais to £1330. Clogher producer 680kg Simmental to £1300 (£191)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

C Macgabhann, Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1040 (£212) and 490kg Charolais to £950. C Curran, Brookeborough 480kg Charolais to £1025 (£213) and 490kg Charolais to £1005 (£205), Streamville Farm, Lisburn 490kg Charolais to £1015 (£207), 480kg Charolais to £1000, 490kg Charolais to £990, 470kg Charolais to £975, 480kg Charolais to £975, 460kg Charolais to £960 and 480kg Charolais to £960. S Hetherington, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1000. G McAnespie, Emyvale 480kg Limousin to £980 and 470kg Limousin to £970. Downpatrick producer 480kg Limousin to £975 and 430kg Charolais to £960. J McStay, Lurgan 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £975. P Barrett, Middletown 470kg Charolais to £950. D Kerr, Lisnaskea 480kg Charolais to £940.

STORE HEIFERS (82)

A firmer demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1195 for a 580kg Charolais (£206) for P McMahon Rosslea with a 610kg Charolais to £1180 (£193), 610kg Charolais to £1120 (£183), 590kg Charolais to £1070 (£181) and 580kg Charolais to £1050 (£181) for B Finnegan, Dungannon. B Martin, Carrickmore £620kg Shorthorn to £1120 (£183), E Fee, Fivemiletown 640kg Limousin to £1085, 620kg Charolais to £1070, 590kg Charolais to £1030 and 590kg Charolais to £1020. Ballygawley producer 500kg Charolais to £1060 (£212) and 580kg Simmental to £1005 (£173), A Morrow, Caledon 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £985 and 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. Dungannon producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £975. J McMahon, Brookeborough 590kg Limousin to £1070. L O'Donnell, Coalisland 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £955.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 490KG

D McLaren, Omagh 450kg Charolais to £825. J McMahon, Brookeborough 490kg Limousin to £805, 490kg Charolais to £750and 500kg Charolais to £750. M Loughran, Cookstown 490kg Shorthorn beef to £795. H Lappin, Tynan 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £785. M Owens, Tempo 430kg Charolais to £780 and 400kg Limousin to £750. M McCaffery, Tempo 450kg Charolais to £765 and 460kg Charolais to £750. A Morrow, Caledon 500kg Belgian Blue to £765, 500kg Belgian Blue to £745, 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £725, 490kg Belgian Blue to £720 and 470kg Belgian Blue to £690. D Capper, Portadown 410kg Simmental to £745. R Ruddock, Portadown 420kg Charolais to £710. C A Dobson, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £700.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER

T Taggart, Aughnacloy 380kg Limousin to £750. R Ruddock, Portadown 370kg Simmental to £710. D Capper, Portadown 380kg Charolais to £700. A Morrow, Caledon 380kg Belgian Blue to £670, 390kg Friesian to £605, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £570. 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £565, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £550.

WEANLINGS

A good steady demand in this section with seers and bulls selling to £850 for a 450kg Charolais to A Collen, Armagh, L O'Neill, Armagh 390kg Limousin to £810 and 390kg Charolais to £810. A Green, Tempo 330kg Limousin to £795 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £710. J Quinn, Dungannon 320kg Charolais to £780, 350kg Limousin to £760, 310kg Charolais to £715 and 340kg Limousin to £695. D Moore, Aughnacloy 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £770, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £705 and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £675. R Irwin, Magheraveely 330kg Limousin to £765, 310kg Limousin to £670 and 330kg Limousin to £660. B O'Shea, Belleek 390kg Simmental to £750. Clogher producer 330kg Belgian Blue to £750. S Hill, Carrickfergus 340kg Charolais to £750.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Jackson, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £900, 430kg Charolais to £820 and 290kg Charolais to £600. P J Mackle, Coalisland 470kg Charolais to £785, 470kg Limousin to £750, 440kg Limousin to £745 and 430kg Limousin to £730. J Quinn, Dungannon 340kg Limousin to £705. S Hill, Carrickfergus 400kg Speckled Park to £695and 240kg Charolais to £600. R Irwin, Magheraveely 290kg Limousin to £690. M Loughran, Cookstown 290kg Limousin to £680. N Robinson, Ballygawley 500k Hereford to £660, W G K Gould, Tempo 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £620 and 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Lisbellaw producer 310kg Charolais to £640, 270kg Charolais to £600, 310kg Limousin to £600 and 290kg Charolais to £600.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry sold a top of £1480 for a calved heifer to J Mohan, Lisnaskea. Newtownbutler producer £1390, £1300, £1175 and £1135 for calved heifers. Lisnaskea producer £1050 for calved heifer.

BREEDING BULLS

Pomeroy producer £1125 for pedigree non registered Charolais born 25/02/2017.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very strong demand in this section with an Augher producer selling a Limousin heifer with an Aberdeen Angus heifer calf to £2110 and Belgian Blue heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf to £1700. D Breen, Eskra £1710, £1650, and £1600 for heifers with bull calves. G McCrory, Omagh £1355 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Conor Fee, Tempo £1300 for 2008 cow with heifer calf, £1125 for 2007 cow with heifer calf and £1020 for 2007 cow with bull calf. D Jefferson, Sixmilecross £1260 for second calver with heifer calf. S Johnston, Fintona £1245 for heifer with bull calf and £1210 for heifer with heifer calf. P Jordan, Armagh £1210 for heifer with heifer calf. Tamlaght producer £1030 for heifer with bull calf and £1025 for heifer with heifer calf. Springers sold to £1035 for 2010 cow.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large selection on offer sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £480 for a Charolais and £350 for Friesian to H Elliott, Derrygonnelly. J W McFarland, Trillick £400 and £350 for Limousins. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £380 for Charolais, J F Martin, Kinawley £350 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus. B McCullagh, Greencastle £335 for Charolais and D McKenna, Clogher £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

E and A Thompson Tempo £345 for Hereford. P McConnell Clogher £325 and £300 for Charolais and £280 for Limousin and E Conroy, Killyman £305 and £300 for Limousins.

REARED BULLS

Clogher producer £600 for Limousin, R Elliott, Fivemiletown £545 for Charolais, A Carson, Garrison £530 and £470 for Charolais. J Hughes, Stewartstown £455 for Limousin, J Donnelly, Trillick £425 for Hereford and B Gillen, Omagh 415 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

P J McMenamin, Drumquin £475 for Aberdeen Angus, M McNelis, Beragh £450 for Limousin, B McCullagh, Greencastle £420 for Charolais, G McCaughey, Clogher 405 for Simmental, G Anderson, Kesh £385 for Charolais, C Davidson, Dungannon £365 for Saler, W J Patterson, Omagh £360 for Charolais £350 for Hereford and £290 for Aberdeen Angus.