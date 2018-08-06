New role at Fane Valley for Hannah

Hannah Chapman has been appointed to the role of Health & Safety Manager with the Fane Valley Group.

Hannah, who lives outside Portadown, will be joining Fane Valley from JMW Farms where she was responsible for the Health, Safety and Environmental dealings across multiple sites located in NI, ROI and the UK. Hannah is an active member of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and the Northern Ireland Safety Council.

She will be based in Moira and will assume overall responsibility for the direction and implementation of the company’s Health and Safety Policy across the Fane Valley agri-business and specialist food divisions including, White’s Oats, Duncrue Food Processors and Hilton Meat Products.

Coming from a farming background, Hannah has a keen interest in farming activities. She holds a key position within County Armagh Show Organising Committee and coordinates all aspects of the show health and safety.

Hannah Chapman commented: “I am really delighted to start my new role as Health & Safety Manager with Fane Valley Group. Working for such a diverse and progressive agricultural business across multiple sites and joining a wonderful team of people who excel in all aspects of their work within the agri-sector and agri-food industry is very exciting.

“I am looking forward to visiting all locations in the coming weeks and engaging with management and staff,” she added.