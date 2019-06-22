New Ruminant Advisor appointment at United Feeds

Andrew McMenamin, from Castlefinn, in Co Donegal, has been appointed by United Feeds to the position of Ruminant Nutrition Adviser for the North West area which includes Donegal, North Tyrone and Londonderry.

An agricultural science graduate from Galway Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT), he has a strong farming background.

Following on from his time at college, Andrew spent some time working on farms in Western Australia before becoming a Bord Bia Quality Assurance Auditor in County Donegal.

Andrew has a strong interest in livestock and grassland management and looks forward to the opportunities ahead in his new position.

Andrew can be contacted on 07771 706429.