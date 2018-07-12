New rural crime reporting line

The NFU has launched a new service for farmers and the public to give information anonymously about rural crime, in partnership with the charity Crimestoppers.

The “Rural Crime Reporting Line” is part of the NFU’s ongoing work to tackle the serious issues surrounding criminal behaviour on farms and in the wider countryside.

By ringing 0800 783 0137 or visiting www.ruralcrimereportingline.uk, farmers, rural businesses and the public can anonymously give information about crime relating to large-scale, industrial fly-tipping, hare coursing, machinery theft or livestock theft.

The service was unveiled to MPs at a launch event in Westminster where they were urged to encourage their constituents to use the service and give information about these crimes in their area.

NFU Deputy President Guy Smith said: “Rural crime can be devastating for farmers and their businesses and it is something that many experience all too often. With suspected links to organised crime, these crimes often go under-reported and its true extent remains unknown. The NFU has teamed up with the charity Crimestoppers to provide a service for farmers and the public to give information anonymously about these crimes. With relevant information being passed to the police, this service could help provide key leads in the pursuit of these criminals.”