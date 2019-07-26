New Schäffer Sales Manager for the Republic of Ireland

Schäffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH has announced the appointment of a new Sales Manager for the Republic of Ireland, Laurence McMullan.

Schäffer, a global supplier of high-performance compact, wheel and telescopic wheel loaders, has appointed Laurence to help existing dealers in the day to day running of the business and to further develop the professional dealer network within Ireland.

Laurence brings a wealth of relevant experience to the role. He says: “This is an exciting role for me as I have been involved for many years in this industry. Although I understand we have difficult times ahead with the current situation within both the UK and Ireland, I believe with guidance and time Schäffer can and will continue to make their mark. With a standard three year warranty, German build quality, new models, product range, professional dealers and reliability already proven I believe Schäffer has machines worth watching out for.”

Please feel free to contact Laurence directly on 0044 (0) 7395832164 if you are a dealer either in agricultural or construction who may be interested in adding to your portfolio.

Please visit www.schafferuk.com for more information.